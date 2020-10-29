Fluor Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,574. Fluor has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.74.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.