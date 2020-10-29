Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,128,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

