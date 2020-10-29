Fresnillo (FNLPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS: FNLPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2020 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

10/23/2020 – Fresnillo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2020 – Fresnillo had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/14/2020 – Fresnillo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

10/14/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2020 – Fresnillo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/7/2020 – Fresnillo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2020 – Fresnillo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2020 – Fresnillo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Fresnillo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/15/2020 – Fresnillo had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 34,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.39. Fresnillo Plc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

