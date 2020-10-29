FY2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

COP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.69. 777,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,998. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

