Garrison Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

