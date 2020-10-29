Garrison Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.95. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

