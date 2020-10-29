Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 601.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.90. 341,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,785. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

