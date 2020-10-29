Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,280 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 1,089,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,525,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

