Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,241 shares of company stock worth $3,988,544. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

GLW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.82. 83,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,828,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 317.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

