Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up 2.0% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.20. 10,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,978. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

