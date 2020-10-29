Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 123.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $90.19. 32,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,830. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

