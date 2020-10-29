Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 54,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 94,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,649,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.84. 71,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,394. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

