Garrison Point Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 26.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 183,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

