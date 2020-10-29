Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,468,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 388,787 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,696,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,733,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,656,000 after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,924. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

