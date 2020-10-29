Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 763.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

