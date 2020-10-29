Garrison Point Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,732 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.48. 93,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

