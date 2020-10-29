Garrison Point Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 3.1% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.03. The company had a trading volume of 99,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,614,846. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 269.56 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

