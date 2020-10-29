Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,782. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.14 and a 200 day moving average of $275.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

