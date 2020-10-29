Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 107.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

ESPO stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.80. 1,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,578. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.