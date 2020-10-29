Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,785,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $153.24. 3,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $146.70. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $109.28 and a 12 month high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

