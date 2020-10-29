Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after buying an additional 4,023,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after buying an additional 2,475,808 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,003 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $54.91. 13,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

