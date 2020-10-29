Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,901,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

