Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 240.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 963,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.68. 37,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,119. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

