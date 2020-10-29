Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.47.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. 43,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,777. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

