Garrison Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $296.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,157. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,846.26 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

