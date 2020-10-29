General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.39. 3,613,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,299,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

