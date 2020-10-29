General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Reduced by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 745,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 93,280 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of General Electric by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 672,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 2,169,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,299,594. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

