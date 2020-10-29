Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Gentex worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $17,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gentex by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 620,310 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 385,011 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 343,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 48.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. 50,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,865. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

