Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.54. 6,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.