Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.56. 408,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,682,262. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.