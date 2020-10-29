Gold Resource Co. (GORO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on November 23rd

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE:GORO opened at $2.63 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

