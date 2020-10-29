Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Trimmed by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $72.47.

