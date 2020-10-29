GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRO. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. 28,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,311. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. GoPro has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $959.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

