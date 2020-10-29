Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BTIG Research currently has a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.27.
Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Green Dot news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
