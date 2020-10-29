Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BTIG Research currently has a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GDOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.27.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $222,645.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 724,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247,046 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

