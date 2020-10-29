GRIFOLS S A/S to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GRFS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

GRIFOLS S A/S has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years. GRIFOLS S A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GRIFOLS S A/S to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

GRFS opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.86. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

