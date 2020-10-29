Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.