Harvey Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.8% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.