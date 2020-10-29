Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,475 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

