Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

HON stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

