Harvey Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 98,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 146,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,062,000.

IBDN opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

