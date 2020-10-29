Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases 29,475 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 104.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 3.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.