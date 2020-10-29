Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

