Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,685 shares during the period. Hibbett Sports makes up 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,011,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,679. The company has a market capitalization of $667.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

