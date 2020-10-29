Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,938. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.