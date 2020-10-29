Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

HGV stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,938. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Analyst Recommendations for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit