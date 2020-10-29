HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.36% of HMS worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of HMS by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HMS by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 266,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in HMS by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMSY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of HMS stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,082. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

