Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

