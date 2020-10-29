HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $19.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,889,904. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. HP has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

