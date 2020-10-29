Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

IBTX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,108. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.96. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.