Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Issues Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.85-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.25-188.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.2 million.Inphi also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.91 EPS.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $29.91 on Thursday, reaching $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 464,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. Inphi’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Inphi from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,426,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at $29,493,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,643 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

