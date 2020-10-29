Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 4,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,447.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,879.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

